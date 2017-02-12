WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley police officer who helped evacuate residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

The fire at the Aspenwood Apartments, 4139 S. 4080 West, started about 9 a.m. Investigators believe a trash can with discarded cigarettes on a second floor outdoor patio started the fire, said West Valley Fire Capt. Bob Fitzgerald.

The fire spread from the exterior of the apartment into the attic and eventually the roof, he said. Two units on the upper floor suffered fire damage while two on the ground level suffered smoke and water damage, Fitzgerald said. All of the units were occupied.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 damage.

The West Valley police officer, who was first on the scene and helped evacuate apartments, was treated for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.