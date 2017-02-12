DRAPER — A Draper man arrested for investigation of drug distribution is also being investigated for running an escort service with prostitutes out of his house, according to two recently unsealed search warrants.

Jade Darger Kelsch, 45, was arrested Jan. 10 for investigation of several drug-related charges, including drug distribution. He was also charged Feb. 3 with three misdemeanor drug-related charges in South Salt Lake Justice Court in a separate case.

Now, investigators are looking at whether Kelsch can be charged with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, exploiting prostitution and sexual solicitation, according to two search warrants filed in 3rd District Court.

On Jan. 10, officers from the Utah Attorney General's Office's SECURE Strike Force served a search warrant on Kelsch's home, 169 E. Hollybrook Cove (12810 South). Meth, heroin, marijuana and LSD were seized, according to the warrant.

"Also seized was a notebook which was titled; Arm Candy Office Rules. During the course of my investigation I found Kelsch was attempting to open an escort agency....Inside this notebook was a list of rules. Included in these rules was techniques to avoid arrest by law enforcement," the warrant states.

In addition, investigators seized 16 cellphones or tablets out the house for analysis, according to the warrant.

The investigation began when a confidential informant told police "there was at least 4 girls working as prostitutes in the house. The 'CI' said two of the girls are working as prostitutes against their will," according to a search warrant served on Jan. 6.

Police had also received complaints from neighbors "of loud parties, short stay traffic, stolen vehicles, drug overdoses, and suspicion of prostitution and drugs," the warrant states.

Detectives started surveillance on the house and watched both men and women frequently come and go from the residence.

"Your affiant observed this same type of short stay traffic over the last two weeks. Your affiant observed both males and females come to the house and remain at the house from 10 minutes to a few hours and then leave," according to the warrant.

During a search of trash collected from the house on Jan. 6, police seized more than 30 needle caps and syringes, "some of the syringes were filled with heroin (positively field tested)," the warrant states, as well as "condoms, condom boxes, a sex toy, male enhancement pills consistent with a prostitution operation."

Detectives also found "a robbery note asking for $5,000 or whatever money is in the till, claiming to have a bomb strapped to their chest with a cellular phone trigger," according to the warrant.