The 59th Annual Grammy awards kick off Sunday.

Adele, Justin Bieber, Drake, Beyonce and Sturgill Simpson are all up for Album of the Year, with Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Lukas Graham, along with many others, are slated to perform, BBC reported.

The Grammy awards are often an eclectic mix of all different musical genres, which often cater to different audiences.

Right now, the country’s musical choices are a little split, according to Google Trends, which recently broke down what type of music various states are searching for ahead of the Grammys.

Utah proves to be a bit of a mixed bag. Northeastern Utahns seem to feel the country vibe, whereas those closer to Salt Lake and Provo are either Googling rap or “other.” Throughout the state, rap, rock and country dominate.

Meanwhile in California, rap dominates the states with few spots of country listeners and a few Bollywood music fans.

In general, country music seems to have a hold on the midwestern and southwestern parts of the country. Maine also appears to search for country music.

Otherwise, the rest of the country appears to be looking up rap music.

Check out the map below for a full idea of what people are searching for.