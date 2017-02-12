SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man who they say had tens of thousands of images of child pornography and a small girl living with him.

Salt Lake City police served a search warrant on the 37-year-old man's house, near 850 South 150 West, on Thursday following an undercover investigation that began in September, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"As of this writing over 20,000 images of identified child pornography" were found, the report states.

A young girl was also found in the house, though the man told police he was the only person who lived at the residence full time.