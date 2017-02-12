MILLCREEK — Commuters who take I-215 along the east bench into Salt Lake City or to get to the University of Utah should plan on taking an alternate route this week.

The Utah Department of Transportation says a sinkhole created by a corroded metal drainage pipe under the median at 3500 South needs to be replaced.

Drivers are currently not in danger, said UDOT spokesman John Gleason. But crews want to replace the pipe now before it becomes a much bigger problem, he said.

Starting at noon on Monday, one northbound lane in the area of 3500 South will be closed, Gleason said. The closure is expected to last a week as crews install a new concrete pipe.

As of Sunday, the sinkhole was about 8 feet wide and 4 to 5 feet deep, he said. UDOT crews first noticed it a couple of days ago. Workers have already filled some of it in with dirt pending the excavation on Monday.

Gleason expected drivers to see the biggest impact from the closure starting Tuesday during the morning commute.