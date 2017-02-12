Utahns want State School members that want the best education for our children, based on research and best practices, not on political pressure. Our legislature disagrees. In the last hours of the 2016 Legislative session, the Legislature voted to change State School Board elections to partisan beginning in 2018. Rep. Ray Ward had introduced H.B. 151 that would change the elections back to non-partisan. Legislative leadership is holding it up in the Rules Committee, saying that the decision was made last year and they don’t want to talk about it this year.

The problem with this is that the citizens of Utah have time and time again said they do not want their State Board of Education, or any school board to be driven by party politics. The decisions of these boards need to be driven by best educational practices, not by what is being demanded by a political party. This last year, State School Board elections were non-partisan so that all citizens could decide through the primary election, who they wanted on the final ballot. Then they got to vote for who they thought would represent them best. Voters were very engaged in the process, and those who won the elections represented the unique views of their constituents.

We do not need a small committee of party delegates, following the tenets of their party’s platform, to identify who can best represent us on the State School Board. Please contact your legislator immediately if you would like to see H.B. 151 given a proper hearing with public input.

Barbara Smith

Bountiful