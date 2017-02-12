In 2018, for the first time, Utah State School Board members will be chosen in a partisan election. Until now, we have had a nonpartisan, independent board because we Utah parents do not want politics to taint the education of our children. Last year, the Legislature quietly changed the law so that political parties will control future board elections.

Rep. Ray Ward is courageously sponsoring HB 151, which would restore nonpartisan elections for the board. But the bill is stalled in the Legislature. If you don’t want your children to be learning in a politicized school system under the thumb of political party bosses, HB 151 needs your support now! Please call your legislators and say NO to party politics in our schools. Please support HB 151.

Breck England

Bountiful