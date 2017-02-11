The Dixie State women’s basketball team closed out its five-game homestand on Saturday with an 85-68 loss to No. 6 California Baptist inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (4-18, 4-12 PacWest) used a 10-2 run during a five-minute span to tie the game at 14-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, but CBU answered with a 5-0 spurt to take a 19-14 lead after one quarter.

The Lancers carried the run into the second quarter, scoring the first four points of the period to take a 23-14 lead. Matti Ventling stopped the run with a 3-pointer at the 8:08 mark to cut the lead to 23-17, but CBU outscored the Trailblazers, 17-8, in the final eight minutes of the quarter to take a 40-25 lead at halftime.

Dixie State cut the lead to 42-30 on a Tramina Jordan triple early in the third, but CBU outscored DSU, 25-12, through the rest of the quarter to extend the lead to 67-42 at the end of the third quarter.

CBU threatened to push the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter, but DSU closed the game on a 17-6 run in the final five minutes to bring the score to the final tally of 85-68. Shelby Kassuba sparked the run with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer, while Lisa VanCampen added five points and Jordan chipped in four points.

Dixie State shot 42 percent (24-of-56) from the field, 42 percent (8-of-19) from beyond the arc and 66 percent (12-of-18) from the free-throw line. Four DSU players finished in double figures, led by Jordan’s 18 points and six assists. Ashlee Burge finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while VanCampen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Ali Franks chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dixie State now heads to the Hawaiian Islands for a stretch of three games in five days, starting with Hawaii Hilo on Thursday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.