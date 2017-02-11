SAN FRANCISCO — For BYU, there’s no place like War Memorial Gym.

The Cougars rebounded from a 16-point loss at Pepperdine last Thursday to defeat San Francisco Saturday night, 68-52.

Leading the way for BYU was freshman Yoeli Childs, who posted a double-double by scoring a career-high, and game-high, 23 points and collecting a career-high, and game-high, 17 rebounds in 39 minutes

“Yo was terrific tonight,” said coach Dave Rose. “He had to play a lot of minutes (due to Eric Mika being in foul trouble).”

Childs scored in a variety of ways, from dunks to jump shots, all over the floor.

"My shots were falling," Childs said. "My coaches gave me a lot of confidence."

Freshman TJ Haws added 17 points, Mika finished with 12 points and Elijah Bryant chipped in 11 for the Cougars.

While BYU allowed Pepperdine to shoot 58 percent and score 99 points two nights earlier, it played much better defensively Saturday, holding the Dons to under 60 points and 25 percent shooting from the floor.

“We focused on locking in on defense,” Childs said. “In a couple of our losses this year, guys weren't helping each other. We just kept helping each other. It was a good night."

Oddly enough, San Francisco knocked down 12 of 43 3-pointers against BYU Saturday but made just 6 of 30 2-point attempts.

Another oddity — the Cougars dropped their fourth consecutive game at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, but won their sixth straight at USF’s War Memorial Gym.

BYU has turned War Memorial into its home away from home — the Cougars have never lost to the Dons here since joining the WCC in 2011-12.

It was just what they needed after losing at Pepperdine.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths,” Childs said. "This is a competitive group of guys. We focused on the little things we needed to improve on, and it showed tonight."

In a battle for sole possession of third place in the West Coast Conference standings, BYU (18-9, 9-5) outperformed USF (18-9, 8-6).

Four Dons, Ronnie Boyce, Remu Raitanen, Charles Minland and Chase Foster, combined to shoot 10 of 50 from the field.

The Cougars, meanwhile, had eight blocked shots.

BYU led by as many as 17 in the first half, and at intermission, the Cougars held a 36-22 advantage.

Haws scored BYU’s first 10 points of the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers, and the Cougars went up by as many as 19. Mika left the game after picking up a technical foul for hanging on the rim, but even with him on the bench for a long stretch, BYU maintained its double-digit lead and cruised the rest of the way.

With Mika out, Childs moved to the 5-spot and kept piling up big numbers.

BYU enjoyed its best first half in a while Saturday at War Memorial Gym. A 9-0 run early put the Cougars on top, 15-6. San Francisco’s Jordan Ratinho drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 15-12.

The Dons didn’t score their first 2-point field goal until there was 6:26 remaining in the first half. USF made eight field goals in the first half, and six of them were 3-pointers. San Francisco opened 2 of 19 from the field.

BYU, on the other hand, finished the half on a 21-10 run. Leading the way was Childs, who finished the first half with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Mika had 10 points, six boards and two blocks at the half.

USF shot 22 percent (8 of 36) from the floor in the first half.

The Cougars host San Diego Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPNU).