The Westminster women’s basketball team was able to complete a perfect home weekend as it used a solid defensive effort to defeat New Mexico Highlands, 54-36, on Saturday evening in the Behnken Field House.

One night after knocking off the No. 3 team in the country, Westminster (10-13, 8-11 RMAC) allowed a season-low number of points in a game. The Griffins held New Mexico Highlands (2-21, 1-18 RMAC) to 29.4 percent shooting and single digits in each of the first three quarters.

The Griffins had a five-point advantage midway through the second quarter when they went on a 13-2 run that extended into the third quarter and gave them a 30-14 lead. They were able to keep the lead in double-digits the rest of the night as Highlands never got closer than 42-30 with 4:47 remaining.

It was a tough offensive night for the Griffins as they only shot 35.2 percent from the floor. After connecting of 14 threes on Friday, Westminster was just 4-of-17 from deep on Saturday. The Griffins had a 44-31 edge on the boards with 17 offensive rebounds.

Sydnee Taylor returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the past two games and finished with a team-high 10 points. Taylor also grabbed five rebounds and had four assists.

Westminster had balanced scoring with seven players contributing at least five points. Aubrie Vale had six points and nine rebounds, and Whitni Syrett had six points and seven rebounds, including four offensive.

The Griffins had 14 assists on 19 baskets with 10 turnovers. They scored 24 points in the paint and added eight points from nine NMHU turnovers.

Kaylani Maiava led the Cowgirls with eight points off the bench.

Westminster finishes the weekend 10th in the RMAC standings with three games to play. The Griffins return to action on Feb. 18, when they host Regis at 5:30 p.m., in the Behnken Field House.