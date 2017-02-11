Utah State's track and field teams spread their preparation efforts for the conference championships across three states, as the Aggies captured a total of 29 top-five finishes at the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Elite Invitational, the Boise State Team Challenge and the Arkansas-hosted Tyson Invitational.

Utah State's 4x400-meter relay team cruised to victory and broke the school record with a time of 3:07.23 at the Tyson Invitational. Setting the record for the Aggies were juniors Josh Gordon and Brady Martin, freshman Michael Bluth and senior AJ Boully. Overall, Boully turned in the best split with a 45.17 surge to the finish.

The previous 4x400-meter relay record of 3:08.89 was set just last year by Parker Bluth, Cole Lambourne, Clay Lambourne and Martin.

Additionally, Boully won the 400m with a personal-best time of 46.69, which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

"We sent the relay team to Arkansas to go up against great competition," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. "They took full advantage of that by winning the college 4x400-meter relay. AJ Boully had a phenomenal weekend showing that he is one of the elite quarter-milers in the NCAA."

At the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, the Aggie men were led by junior Dillon Maggard, who placed second in the mile with a time of 4:03.54. Maggard's converted mile time of 3:58.23 ranks 10th nationally.

On the women's side, sophomore Kashley Carter placed third in the 3,000m with a time of 9:47.77, while fellow sophomore Cierra Simmons placed fourth in the mile, clocking a time of 4:56.6.

The women's throwers also excelled as junior Olivia Moriconi finished seventh with a toss of 14.84m and sophomore Brenn Flint placed eighth with a mark of 14.77m.

"We had some fantastic performances at New Mexico," said Gensel. "It was good to expose the student-athletes to this facility, where the conference championships will be held in two weeks."

At the Boise State Team Challenge, USU's distance runners prevailed as junior Jackie Heaps and freshman Bailee Parker placed first and second in the women's 5,000m with times of 17:44 and 17:45, respectively.

The Aggie men also claimed the top spot in the 5,000m with sophomore James Withers in first (14:36) and freshman Luke Beattie in second (14:37). Junior Tyler Roberts won the 3,000m (8:40.86).

"Boise offered many of our student-athletes a great chance to compete," said Gensel. "Our distance runners had an opportunity to race a 5k, which is rare for indoors and they took advantage of it by going 1-2-3 on both the men's and women's side."

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.