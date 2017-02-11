In 2012, comedian Bill Maher donated $1 million to Priorities USA Action, an Obama-supporting super PAC, in an effort to prevent Mitt Romney from becoming president. But in a video posted on CNN’s website Feb. 9 from the latest episode of “The Messy Truth,” Maher said that donating $1 million is not the only thing he would give for Mitt Romney to be president.

“I gave Obama a million dollars, his PAC. I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over. I gave it to prevent Mitt Romney from being president and now I’m begging Mitt Romney to be president. I would become a Mormon,” Maher quipped before addressing Romney directly. “I will become a Mormon and give you a million dollars if you will please take over the country.”

Watch the video here.

Email: mjones@deseretdigital.com