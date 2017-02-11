LOGAN — Police have identified the elderly man that died after being hit by a car in Logan on Friday.

Otto Kalman, 84, died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital, Logan police said.

Kalman was in the road near the intersection of 400 North and 100 East when he was hit, according to Logan police.

Investigators say the accident was caused by poor visibility from the rain. They said Kalman was wearing dark clothing while crossing the street in the dark area.

The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old woman and there were juveniles with her in the car, police said.