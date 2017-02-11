LOGAN — Residents of several northern Utah cities and towns faced a second day of limited water use after flooding as rain and melting snow overwhelmed sewer systems.

Officials from multiple cities — including Logan in Cache County, Plain City in Weber County, and Bear River City in Box Elder County — asked residents to be conservative in the amount of water they send down drains.

Bear River City Mayor Bruce Anderson was out helping public works crews to pump water out of the city's overrun system Saturday. Like other northern cities, Anderson said the city's drains are "plugged up" with snow, ice and now too much water from melted snow pack.

"Now with the rain, it's added to the problem," Anderson said. "We're struggling to keep up."

Anderson posted on Facebook the city's sewer system is "running at capacity" and as a result sewage has been backing up into people's homes.

"We don't want that, so please help slow the flow down the drain," he said, urging residents to take short showers, limit laundry and refrain from flushing the toilet.

Logan city officials noted on their Facebook page that water is flowing two to three times greater than normal into the sewage treatment plant on Saturday.

No formal restrictions were put in place against water use for day-to-day activities, but the city asked residents to be conservative in the amount of water they use. Updates on the impact on the sewer system are planned for Sunday morning.

The system serves Logan, Smithfield, Hyde Park, Nibley, North Logan, Providence and River Heights.

Plain City in Weber County also sent notice to its residents asking them to restrict unnecessary water use, including bathing or laundry.

The widespread flooding has stretched Cache County resources, according to county spokeswoman Janeen Allen.

She said in a statement that there are not enough personnel to cover all the areas affected by the flooding. She recommended that residents experiencing flooding that live within the municipal boundaries of a city or town should contact their city or town hall office for sandbags and other help.

Residents that live in the unincorporated areas of the county can get sandbags at the Cache County Sheriff’s Complex located at 1225 W. 200 North.

Many roads were also impacted. Among the closures reported:

- Smithfield Canyon Road

- Ivan's Hollow (High Creek Road), Cove

- 1400 South from 3200 West to 3600 West

-5400 West from Mendon Road to 2400 South, Mendon

- 1100 East/1400 East from 11800 North to 11600 North, Richmond

-1800 South from 3200 West to 2400 West, Young Ward

- Mendon Road from 3200 West to 5400 West, Mendon

Roads with extreme caution advisories include:

- Yonk/Baker Loop Road (000 to 600 North), Mendon

- 1800 South from 2400 West to 3200 West, Young Ward

- 3200 West from Mendon Road to 2200 South, Young Ward

- 3800 West from 2200 South, Young Ward

- East Canyon Road, Avon

- 2400 West south of 3400 North, North Logan

Contributing: Katie McKellar, Alex Cabrero