CORVALLIS, Ore. — A tenacious effort by the No. 4 Utah gymnastics team fell just short and the Utes suffered their first loss of the season, 196.550-196.525, to No. 11 Oregon State. Utah briefly took a late lead when beam anchor Baely Rowe scored one of four 9.875s on the team’s final event. The host Beavers needed a 9.925 on their last floor routine to surpass Utah and Kaytianna McMillan delivered exactly that.

In suffering their first defeat to Oregon State since the 2013 Pac-12 Championship (won by the Beavers in Corvallis), the Utes dropped to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. Oregon State improved to 6-1, 2-1 Pac-12.

“Hats off to Oregon State,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden. “The meet was hotly contested from the start and we fought all the way through. We were a little tentative on our first event (bars), but we stuck a lot of vaults and we kept heating up on floor. By the time we hit beam, we were on fire.”

Maddy Stover opened Utah’s beam set with a 9.80 and four of the next five Utes would score a 9.875 (MaKenna Merrell, Missy Reinstadtler, MyKayla Skinner and Rowe).

McMillan’s 9.925 in the finale not only pushed the Beavers past Utah by .025 (equaling the difference between the two teams for the last three rotations), it also snapped Ute freshman Skinner’s floor win streak at five. Skinner, who scored a 9.90 on her floor routine—considered the most difficult in NCAA gymnastics—tied McMillan for first in the all-around at 39.500 to stay unbeaten in the all-around for the season. Skinner also picked up her sixth vault title in as many meets, scoring a 9.90, and tied for first on beam.

Oregon State’s largest lead of the night came on the first rotation, when the Beavers went up by a tenth of a point by scoring a 49.125 on vault to Utah’s 48.975 on bars.

The Utes struggled to get accustomed to the bars in Gill Coliseum throughout both the pre-meet warm-ups and the touch warm-ups. Farden adjusted the bar cables between each competitor in an attempt to straighten the bars and the Utes completed the set without a fall, but trailing.

“We got a little tentative again on our first rotation,” said Farden. “Our young team has shown a tendency to come out slowly on our first event. That is something we will continue to work to fix.”

The Utes cut the lead to a quarter of a tenth on the second rotation, scoring a 49.125 on vault to Oregon State’s 49.050 on bars. Four Utes scored a 9.80 or better with Skinner’s beautifully-executed double full vault scoring a 9.90.

In round three, Skinner (9.90) and Rowe (9.85) provided the best scores in a solid floor set and Utah’s 49.125 matched OSU’s 49.125 on the beam, setting up the final showdown. Again, the two teams tied—this time at 49.300 apiece—for the final margin.