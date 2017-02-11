No. 9 Dixie State could not overcome the elements, a campus-wide power outage and a hot-hitting Colorado Mesa side as the Trailblazers dropped a 13-2 decision Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

After rain delayed the start of the game by 47 minutes, the eighth-ranked Mavericks (2-1) bolted out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of first-inning runs and one more run in the third. Meanwhile, CMU lefthander Chris Ramirez (W, 1-0) held the DSU offense in check as he faced the minimum through three hitless innings.

The Trailblazers looked as if they had solved Ramirez in the fourth, loading the bases on singles from Tyler Baker and Trey Kamachi and a one-out walk to Logan Porter. However, Ramirez pitched out of the jam as he induced an inning-ending 1-2-3 double-play ball to keep DSU off the board.

After CMU padded its lead with another run in fifth, Dixie State threatened again in the home half of the stanza as Miles Bice singled and Ryan Rodriguez doubled to lead off the frame. But again Ramirez denied the Trailblazers of a big inning as DSU managed just one run, which came on a Jake Engel RBI groundout that cut the deficit to 4-1.

Colorado Mesa then put the game away one inning later as the Mavericks sent 11 batters to the plate as part of a six-run, five-hit rally, to extend their lead to 10-1. DSU got a run back in the eighth on a Cam Gust run-scoring putout, but CMU tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth to cinch away the victory.

Dixie State was held to eight hits on the afternoon, with Rodriguez collecting three of those safeties, including a double, while Kamachi finished with two hits. DSU starter Mason Hilty (L, 1-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering seven runs and 11 hits in 5.1 innings of work.

CMU finished with 19 hits, including a 4-of-6 effort from Kyle Serrano and a three-hit, four-RBI day for PJ Gonzalez. Ramirez fanned four and scattered four hits and one run in five innings pitched, while Maverick reliever Kyle Leahy (S, 1) tossed four innings of four-hit relief to earn the save.

Dixie State looks to salvage a series split as the two teams close out their four-game weekend series Sunday at noon, at Bruce Hurst Field.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.