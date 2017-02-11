Junior Patrick Fishburn is currently ranked 21st in the first of three spring Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings, according to a release posted on the Arnold Palmer Cup website Thursday.

Two additional rankings will be released Feb. 23 and March 9. The final 10-person teams for both Europe and the United States will be announced March 16.

The Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking automatically qualifies the top-six players for both Europe and the United States and uses Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base. The ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes, a penalty for poor finishes and contains a strength of schedule component. The remaining four players for the United States will be selected using three committee picks and one coaches pick. One of the U.S. committee picks must be a non-Division I golfer.

Fishburn had a successful fall 2016 season, recording five top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes. The junior also placed first individually at the Stockton Pacific Invitational, shooting 9-under par for the tournament. In the Cougars lone event of the spring season so far, Fishburn tied for sixth place.

The junior will compete with the Cougars at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Feb. 15-17, in Lihue, Kaua’i.