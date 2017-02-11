BYU men’s golf will travel to Lihue, Kaua’i, to participate in the 41st John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Feb. 15-17.

Eighteen teams will compete in the event held at the par-72, 6,991 yard Wailua Golf Course: Arizona, BYU, California, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, Kennesaw State, New Mexico, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Santa Clara, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, UTEP, Virginia, Washington and Washington State.

Participating teams will play 54 holes during three days of play, playing a round of 18 each day. Players will also tee off in an 8:30 a.m. HST shotgun start each day.

The Cougars placed 13th last year at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate, while Patrick Fishburn and Austen Christiansen tied for 36th place individually.

Links to live stats can be found on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.