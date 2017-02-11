Utah State's men's golf team begins its 2017 spring season with two events this weekend and next week, and both events will be hosted by Southern Utah and played at the Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah.

Utah State begins its spring schedule on Sunday, Feb. 12, against Southern Utah in an 18-hole match play format. USU will then compete in the 13th annual Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, in a two-day, 36-hole tournament.

Both events play at par-72 over the 6,781-yard layout at the Sunbrook Golf Club.

This year's 12-team Thunderbird Invitational field includes Air Force, Boise State, Boston College, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach State, North Dakota, Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley, Weber State and Western Illinois.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies in both events are seniors Tanner Jenson and Eli Rogers, junior Braxton Miller, sophomore Braydon Swapp and freshmen Hayden Eckert and Chase Lansford.

During its fall season, Utah State played in five tournaments with its best finish coming at the Cal State Northrdige-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational as the Aggies placed fifth out of 15 teams with a 4-under 860 (287-282-291). In all, USU placed among the top 10 in all five of its fall tournaments.

Jenson led Utah State during the fall season as he had a stroke average of 72.29 during 14 rounds, which included a pair of top-10 placings as he tied for sixth at the Bill Cullum Invitational with a 7-under 209 (70-68-71) and tied for ninth at the Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational with a 5-under 211 (70-69-72). Rogers averaged a 73.36 in 14 fall rounds, highlighted by a tie for 13th at the Utah-hosted OGIO Invitational with a 4-over 146 (71-75) for his best-ever collegiate finish. Eckert had a fall stroke average of 73.45 during 11 rounds, which included tying for seventh place at the Utah Invitational with a 2-over 144 (74-70). Miller had a fall stroke average of 73.86 in 14 rounds, highlighted by tying for sixth place at the Notre Dame-hosted Fighting Irish Gridiron Classic with an even-par 10 (70-73-67) for his best-ever collegiate finish. Lansford averaged a 74.29 in 14 rounds during the fall, which included a 3-over 219 (76-76-67) at the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Invitational as he tied for 14th place. And Swapp averaged a 77.33 in three rounds during the fall.

For his career, Jenson has a stroke average of 73.73 during 86 rounds, which includes 19 rounds under par and nine rounds in the 60s. Miller has a career stroke average of 74.06 during 64 rounds, with 14 rounds under par and four rounds in the 60s. And Rogers has a career stroke average of 74.64 during 69 rounds, which includes nine rounds under par and one round in the 60s.

Last year, Utah State finished seventh at the Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational with a 14-over 590 (299-291). Individually, Jenson tied for 28th place at 5-over 149 (76-73) and Rogers tied for 55th place at 12-over 156 (80-76).

In 2015, Utah State finished fifth at the Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational with an even-par 576 (284-292) as Rogers tied for 42nd place at 5-over 149 (77-72).

Jenson also competed in the Thunderbird Invitational in 2012, as he tied for 27th place with a 5-over 149 (72-77).

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat, and daily results will be available at Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.