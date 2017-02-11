AMERICAN FORK — The American Fork Cavemen snapped a seven-game losing streak Friday night after Herriman's comeback from 19 down fell just short as American Fork made clutch defensive plays down the stretch to record the 59-52 win.

The Cavemen got out to an early 11-4 lead after Isaac Johnson made back-to-back baskets, including a deep 3-pointer. Herriman cut into the lead toward the end of the quarter with four free throws, and the Mustangs trailed by five at the end of the first quarter.

American Fork made some noise in the second quarter. The Cavemen went on an 11-1 run early in the second quarter kick-started when Rob Crowther hit a wing 3-pointer and Zach McWhorter made a nice and-one layup to give the Cavemen plenty of momentum.

AF led by as many as 15 points before Herriman started getting some more points on the board. Juney Leakehe knocked down a 3-pointer, and Ian Poulton made a pair of free throws to end the half. American Fork led 29-18 at the end of the first half.

Crowther started the second half like he ended the first by making his third 3-pointer of the game. Leakehe answered with a triple. And then it became an old-fashioned shootout between Jake Whitehead and Leakehe. Whitehead made back-to-back shots to give the Cavemen a 19-point lead but Leakehe responded with a pair of 3s, jump-starting an 8-2 run for the Mustangs. Ryan McCann drained a 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter, and then the two teams traded free throws. AF led 44-34 at the end of the third quarter.

What looked like was going to be a runaway victory for the Cavemen suddenly became close. Herriman went on a 10-0 run to start the quarter and the game was tied at 44 after McCann made a turnaround jumper. A couple plays later, Johnson made an and-one layup to give the Cavemen a 3-point lead. On the next play, McCann was fouled by McWhorter but missed both free throws and Johnson responded by posting up and scoring.

With less than 30 seconds remaining it became a game of free throws. Herriman fouled Bronson Barron, who made 1 of 2 foul shots. The Mustangs called a time out. When they threw the ball in after the timeout, Whitehead picked it off, drove down the lane and made a go-ahead layup while getting fouled to give the Cavemen a five-point lead. The Cavemen went on to win by seven and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Johnson and McWhorter led the Cavemen with 14 points a piece. Crowther also added 10 points in the win. McCann led all scorers with 18 points and Leakehe chipped in 15 points in the loss for the Mustangs.

Sam is a senior at American Fork High School.