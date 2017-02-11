SALT LAKE CITY — A police officer who was injured during a deadly shootout that killed another officer last year has passed away.

Authorities said Unified Police Department officer Jon Richey, 52, died Saturday morning. No other details are available.

With heavy heart we #mourn the loss of Retired SLC Sgt. and current @UPDSL Officer Jon Richey who was found deceased today. pic.twitter.com/i0woLiEwwb — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 11, 2017

SLCPD is handling the investigation. No signs of foul play. Utah Medical Examiner will determine cause of death. #Hero — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 11, 2017

Our #ThoughtsAndPrayers are with Jon's family as well as all of the law enforcement community who #mourns at this time. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 11, 2017

In January 2016, Richey was one of three Unified police officers who responded to a radio call reporting an accident at 2300 East and 4500 South. Initially, Unified officer Doug Barney's report indicated that he was seeking the man who had run from the crash, later identified as Corey Lee Henderson, and a woman who was with him. Sgt. Ben Steiner and Richey arrived at the street where Barney had said he spotted Henderson, only to find another officer tending to Barney, who had just been shot in the head.

Steiner and Richey followed Henderson's footprints in the snow to nearby address, where they ordered Henderson to show his hands and drop any weapons.

According to Steiner's account in the county district attorney’s report on the shooting, Henderson shouted, "What? What do you want? What do you want?” He then raised his weapon and opened fire, according to Steiner.

Steiner and Richey, joined by Officer Matt Brownlee, returned fire.

Richey was shot once through each leg in the gun battle.

Henderson was killed during the exchange and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation of the shooting, officials determined that Henderson fired 10 shots: A single shot that killed Barney and nine more targeting other responding officers, including two that struck Richey.

Richey was able to recover from his injuries and was honored, along with Barney, by the Utah Legislature in February 2016. He was also witness in the trial of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in late 2010.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.