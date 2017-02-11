Good shooting and improved defense propelled the Vikings to an impressive 29-13 lead at the end of the first period, putting Pleasant Grove on top at the end of the game 79-56 over a physical contest with Riverton.

Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said, "I like my team when they play well." In the first period, the Vikings scored on six treys from five different players with plenty of support from others on the court.

Viking sophomore center Matt Van Komen hit six of his 13 points in the first period along with two defensive blocks in the opening eight minutes. "Having Van Komen on the team has made the coaches focus a bit differently on how game preparation is used," assistant Viking coach Lynn Anderson said. "Plays and timing make the whole team better."

At the end of the half, Riverton had added 12 points to its opening period effort for 25 by halftime. Pleasant Grove pushed its defense tighter, leading at the half 47-25.

The third period reflected closely the same output as the second period as the Vikings scored 18 more points and Riverton adding 11. During the last period, the Vikings controlled the clock but failed to score as often as they had in the previous three quarters. As time ran out, Pleasant Grove scored 14 points to bring its final score to 79. Riverton generated 20 points in the final period, ending with 56.

One of the bright spots for Riverton is the play of freshman guard Richard Saunders. He has improved his game and has been a leading scoring machine for Riverton during the last three games. The first time he played against Pleasant Grove, Saunders scored one point, but as the season has progressed, he has raised his average scoring to just under seven points a game. In this game, Saunders scored 14 and was the leading scoring machine on the court.

Riverton's senior forward Todd Newbold scored 13 points and junior forward Brock Anderson added 10 points.

Pleasant Grove had two players with 13 points, Van Komen and senior guard Keanu Akina. Two other players shared 12 points apiece, junior Tyler Pearson and senior guard Ethan Coombs.

McAllister was happy with the play and shooting of junior guard Tyler Pearson. McAllister said, "We have seen TP (Pearson) play on the JV team very well and we know when he starts hitting his shots, he is going to be a terrific shooter for our team. He hit four treys tonight, and he is just getting warmed up."

Riverton scored on five treys, 17 field goals and went 7 of 12 from the free-throw line. This loss puts it at 3-6 for region play and 9-11 overall. Riverton will play against Lone Peak next Tuesday.

Pleasant Grove scored on 12 treys, 17 field goals and went 9 of 16 from the free-thow line. Pleasant Grove will play its last home game Tuesday as its celebrates its senior players during Senior Night. It will host Lehi.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.