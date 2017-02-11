SALT LAKE CITY — "I can't find my car."

The simple statement came with a hint of embarrassment from my mother-in-law, who had made the 13-block drive from her apartment in Salt Lake City down to the center of town to City Creek mall to shop.

She hasn't driven much since the days less than two years ago when her husband first became ill at their home in Arizona. And certainly not as much as when she made the journey from Arizona to Utah, when her husband's illness became too difficult to manage and she brought him to Salt Lake City to recover with the help of family.

He stayed at a care facility just up the road from City Creek, and she stayed with us in our home nearby. The plan was to help him rehab from surgery, then get a place where a couple well into their 80s could be comfortable. But he wasn't getting better.

For weeks she would awake early and travel to sit by his bedside before 7 a.m. At day's end my wife would pick her up as darkness fell. Day after day they were together, just like they were year after year in Africa, Europe and both North and South America. They served a dozen missions for their church over 25 years of retirement life, speaking new languages and navigating troubled highways in their quest to give compassionate service.

Stories of transportation trouble became a theme: icy roads in French Canada; dangerous roads in Zaire and the Ivory Coast. Salt Lake's roads were never so dangerous, but she was not used to the area and it wasn't as comfortable to drive here, even in the Cadillac SUV they bought together just as he was getting sick. He wanted his wife to be in a safe, reliable vehicle.

His eyesight began to fail years earlier in Arizona, which meant she did the driving, a reversal from their years on the unfamiliar roads during the mission days. That took getting used to, especially for him. But now the focus was on getting him well.

He never did.

He died Nov. 5, 2015, after 58 years of marriage. He was laid to rest in Wyoming, a cowboy at heart, and then came the long drive back for my mother-in-law to Salt Lake City to begin a new chapter in a very rich life.

So she has spent the past year getting used to new surroundings, to a new pace, to being with her adult children, but maintaining independence in her own place just up the road.

Short trips out are done during daylight, and not when it's snowing. But the labyrinth of City Creek's underground parking garages remains difficult, as they do for everyone not used to navigating without familiar landmarks above ground.

"Which exit did you come in?" "Do you remember what floor you parked on."

She's a smart woman and vibrant. And a pretty good driver. But after a while it's easy to get flustered, and lost.

So my wife walked the floors, searching, but couldn't find the car. An hour later I brought around our car, and we drove up and down the rows and different garages. We know the area, and it was still difficult.

"It's parked kind of skiwampus," she said, not quite centered in the parking spot. So we looked for that. Spotted a Cadillac, but it wasn't hers.

"We could drop you at home and search for the car later," my wife said. But we all wanted to find it.

Around a curve, in a corner of the parking garage I'd never seen before, was a white SUV parked crookedly. It took up two spaces. The distinctive Cadillac logo brought exclamations of relief.

"Thank you so much," she said, before finding the yellow Post-it note on her windshield:

"This is not how real people park. You Jerk!"

The world "real" was underlined, perhaps reference to an assumption of wealth or entitlement assigned to the Cadillac. It wasn't a deserved end to such a long journey.

Deseret News reporters are chronicling the vitriol coming out of Washington, D.C., and the angry marches launched in response. We are at the shouting matches taking place at town hall meetings, and at the state Legislature reporting on the frustrations of citizens and lawmakers alike.

Some of these encounters are civil. Many are not. Sometimes anger can bring change. But civility will bring listening and understanding, and that will result in change for the better.

So perhaps civility can be launched from the bottom up. We need not look in the state and nation's grand buildings to find examples of goodness. We need to look in our parking garages and simple places, wondering why a car is crooked and seeking to help rather than taking the time to condemn.

My mother-in-law has a real story. She is a real person, and sometimes this is how real people park.

When the Post-it notes begin saying something thoughtful or helpful, our country will have made some progress.