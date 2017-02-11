PROVO — Provo Canyon is reopened after an overnight mudslide closed the roadway in both directions just east of the Sundance turnoff. All lanes of U.S. 189 have been cleared of large debris and are now open.

Authorities said the mudslide occurred around 1:15 a.m. and covered both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway with about three to four feet of mud, rock and debris and also took out part of a guard rail. The slide occurred about a mile from state Route 92— the turnoff road to Sundance Mountain Resort, said Eileen Barron, spokeswoman for the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT crews arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. with heavy equipment to begin cleanup. No injuries were reported in connection with the mudslide.

Barron said the weather played a role in creating the environment that caused the slide, and there is also ongoing danger for potential avalanches.

"Safety is our top priority. We have an avalanche control crew trained to watch for these types of slides," she said. "The slides today came from high off the mountain in areas that we watch closely."