LOGAN — An elderly man died after being hit by a car in Logan on Friday, police said.

The 84-year-old man was in the road near the intersection of 400 North and 100 East when he was hit, according to Logan police. The time of the incident wasn't immediately clear. The man died while being transported to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old woman and there were juveniles with her in the car, police said.

Police didn't release information Friday about what may have precipitated the crash. The victim's name was not released.