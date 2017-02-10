OREM — There’s been a bit extra motivation in the wrestling room for the Delta Rabbits this season, and that showed Friday night in the opening round of the 2A state championships at UVU.

Delta advanced 13 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals — five more than any other team — to open up a 33-point lead after the first day of competition. Delta leads with 132 points, followed by North Summit in second with 100, Millard in third with 99 and North Sevier in fourth with 95.

Defending state champion South Summit is fifth with 90 points, but there will be no repeat title for the Wildcats as they advanced just five wrestlers into the semifinals.

The Rabbits are in great position to secure this year’s 2A championship a year after South Summit snapped their seven-year streak.

“These kids are pretty hungry. That was a pretty bad taste last year in our mouth. Not really hard to get these kids motivated this year,” said Delta coach Jason Thomas.

Of the 13 Delta wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals, three are defending state champs — Brady Poulsen (120), Tanner Shields (182) and Brett Walker (285).

The Rabbits figure to advance their fair share of wrestlers into Saturday evening’s finals, but Thomas said the consolation rounds will be just as critical if Delta wants to get back on the top podium.

“To win a tournament when it’s close like that, you have to win the backside of the tournament, which we didn’t do last year,” said Thomas. “You push your guys into the finals, that’s huge points. But those backside points, you can’t forget about those.”

Thomas is confident his wrestlers will do that on Saturday if called upon.

Delta had a pair of freshman advance into the semifinals, Jayden Petersen at 106 pounds and Jacob Jackson at 145 pounds. Jackson earned an impressive quarterfinal victory over South Summit’s Kevin Mora, a runner-up at state last year.

Mora had beaten Jackson 7-1 earlier in the second, but Thomas said his freshman has worked really hard to get better throughout the season.

North Summit sits in second place after advancing eight wrestlers into the semifinals, including defending champs Jaxon Cole (126), Taten Ringel (152) and Randin Pentz (220).

Cole has a chance to join an elite club of four-time state champs on Saturday after he earned a pair of first-period pins on Day 1 of the tourney.

His North Summit teammate Randin Pentz will be seeking a third consecutive state title at 220 pounds as he easily won both matches on Friday.

Delta heavyweight Walker is two wins from a 3-peat as well for the Rabbits.

Three other wrestlers are chasing repeats on Saturday, North Sevier’s Dillon Torgerson (113), Millard’s Kaleb Kelly (145) and South Summit’s Broughton Flygare (195).

North Sevier and Millard each advanced seven wrestlers into the semifinals.

Class 2A

Team scores

1. Delta, 132; 2. North Summit, 100; 3. Millard, 99; 4. North Sevier, 95; 5. South Summit, 90; 6. South Sevier, 70; 7. Beaver, 64; 8. Grand, 49; 9. Enterprise, 45; 10. Emery, 37.

Saturday’s semifinals

At UVU

106 — Van Bray, Millard vs. Jayden Petersen, Delta; Cody Stubbs, Kanab vs. Carson Whitney, Grand.

113 — Brock Edwards, Beaver vs. Tayte Staples, North Summit; Dillon Torgerson, North Sevier vs. Ryker Pentz, North Summit.

120 — Brady Poulsen, Delta vs. John Evans, Beaver; Gage Mason, North Sevier vs. Keyan Staples, North Summit.

126 — Slade Sheriff, Millard vs. Carson Sheets, Grand; Jaxon Cole, North Summit vs. Tyler Leavitt, South Sevier.

132 — Hayden Anderson, Millard vs. Chayton Jacobson, Gunnison; Shawn Sorensen, North Sevier vs. Tyler Scheurn, North Summit.

138 — Payton Knight, South Sevier vs. Alex Holder, Gunnison; Dyllin Broughton, Delta vs. Logan Crandall, South Summit.

145 — Kaleb Kelly, Millard vs. Gavin Tobler, South Sevier; Jace Anderson, North Summit vs. Jacob Jackson, Delta.

152 — Bowen Shields, Delta vs. Payton Thurston, North Sevier; Taten Ringel, North Summit vs. Kendall Dick, South Summit.

160 — Jason Hatch, Delta vs. Grange Simpson, San Juan; Newt Oveson, Emery vs. Hunter Anderson, Millard.

170 — Dallin Ewart, Delta vs. Daxton Anderson, Delta; Troy Jones, Millard vs. Ty Thornton, South Summit.

182 — Tanner Shields, Delta vs. Noah Porter, North Sevier; Tyce Raddon, Beaver vs. Yair Moran, Delta.

195 — Broughton Flygare, South Summit vs. Brendon Hollingshead, Beaver; Mac Peterson, North Sevier vs. Calun Whitaker, Millard.

220 — Jantsen Manis, Delta vs. Jacob Coates, North Sevier; Randin Pentz, North Summit vs. Austin Leavitt, Enterprise.

285 — Bradden Davis, Delta vs. Porter Fox, South Summit; Ty Mecham, Emery vs. Brett Walker, Delta.