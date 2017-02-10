Alvaro Saborio, Real Salt Lake’s all-time leading scorer, is calling it a career.

Saborio, who last donned an RSL kit in 2015, scored 79 goals in five and a half years with the club. He finished in double-figure scoring for four-straight seasons, from 2010 to 2013, and netted several goals in big games for RSL, including the team’s run in the 2011 CONCACAF Champions League and the 2013 MLS Cup finals vs. Sporting Kansas City.

The news was made public Thursday morning as Saborio posted a heartfelt message to his followers on his Twitter account. In the address, Saborio expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to play professional soccer, something he had dreamed about as a child.

After he was traded by RSL to D.C. United, Saborio passed two seasons there before returning to his native Costa Rica to play for Deportivo Saprissa.

After he was traded by RSL to D.C. United, Saborio passed two seasons there before returning to his native Costa Rica to play for Deportivo Saprissa. One of the most prolific footballers in the country’s history, Saborio had long made it clear that he wished to conclude his career in his homeland.

According to reports from Costa Rica, Saborio was involved in an argument with fans after Saprissa’s 1-0 loss to Belen FC on Wednesday night. It is unclear whether that event had anything to do with his announcement the next day.

His best MLS moments in a video compilation from Major League Soccer.