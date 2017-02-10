SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education voted Friday to adopt a new schedule of teacher license fees but directed the staff to hold off imposing increases until the board can determine if changes to fees or other requirements could blunt impacts to teachers.

Under the schedule, renewing a teacher license could increase from $25 to $50. The cost of a new teacher license could go from $40 to $60.

However, board members said they want to examine the schedule to determine if there are other ways to protect new and the least compensated teachers from increases. Another option suggested by a board member was to charge higher fees for Alternative Routes to Certification applicants.

Earlier in the meeting, State School Board Chairman Mark Huntsman apologized for changing the time of the public hearing on the proposed fee increase, which was conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday.

It was originally scheduled after-school hours Thursday, which would have better accommodated educators, they said. Representatives of teacher associations told the State Board they considered the timing a slight.

Huntsman said he will strive to be more sensitive to other people’s schedules in the future.