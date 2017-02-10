Editor's note: Damian Kidd is running against Jason Chaffetz in the 2018 election.

The Chaffetz town hall protests, outbursts and criticism that occurred Thursday evening and were widely covered on national media outlets indicate exactly what I’ve been hearing from people as my campaign to oppose Jason Chaffetz in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District has developed. People feel removed from Washington, D.C. and are sick of political gameplay. When it comes to government, people don’t feel connected — but we feel affected. I fully support the right of citizens to voice their praise for or disappointment in their representatives and to communicate their positions on issues. It is unfortunate that people have felt so frustrated, shut out and ignored by Jason Chaffetz to result in protests, boos and outcries in order to be heard.

After allowing chosen people into the event first, about half of the people who came to the town hall were not able to fit in the venue. It is evident that Mr. Chaffetz did not take this town hall seriously, was terribly unprepared — or both. Anyone connected to the citizens here or paying attention to social media in the days and weeks leading up to the town hall would have expected thousands of constituents to show up at the event. Yet, Chaffetz opted for a venue to accommodate just over 1,000 people. He should have arranged for a larger space to accommodate this, or he could have planned something outdoors, but he didn’t. Rather than extend the duration to allow for a second group to enter, Jason Chaffetz actually cut the whole thing short!

Most concerning to me is that Chaffetz did not see that coming! That just goes to prove that he has no idea what people in Utah are thinking and feeling. Sure, there are different opinions and positions on issues, but for an effort like the Chaffetz Protests to be undertaken at one of his own events and to for him to have no idea it is developing — something’s not right. That many people don’t get that angry overnight. After almost a decade in office, we would expect someone to know his constituents, but, as we keep seeing in politics, spending a decade in DC actually does the opposite. Career politicians know politics and DC — not their home districts. Chaffetz appeared as a visitor, not one of us. He doesn’t know what is going on here.

Politics is archaic, and there is so much room to evolve into a modern and connected government. As we prepare to give our country to the iGeneration (Gen Z), it is unacceptable that our representatives don’t leverage available technology to allow people to participate in government and decisions. There is so much interactive communication technology available today, we should all know what is being considered in DC, and we should have a way to vote or make suggestions on things our congressmen are considering. There is a way our kids can use tools like Twitter or Curious Cat polls for which outfit to wear or where to eat, but citizens have to wait for a town hall to say something.

DC makes things so complicated and convoluted that it’s impossible to understand, especially if nobody explains what’s going on or asks citizens for input. Chaffetz posts pictures and statements. Chaffetz makes sure he is always on TV, but that's selfish and self-serving. That is a one-way screen! People can’t talk to a tv or Instagram posts. Those appearances and posts are for himself!

The seat in Congress reserved for Utah’s 3rd District is ours. It’s not his. We can give it, and we can take it away. I am running to replace Chaffetz as a citizen representative to Washington. I do not support political careers in DC and commit to return to the private sector and live — with you — in the world I help create while in DC. Career politicians don’t think like that. They don’t worry about the consequences of their actions because they plan to earn their money and get their insurance and make their deals in Washington D.C. forever. But when they come home to make a fake effort of reporting to and getting feedbackfrom us — we end up with situations like the Chaffetz Protests.

I hope to be elected to replace Jason Chaffetz in 2018, but he will continue to be our congressman in the meantime. As a citizen in our District, I call on him to immediately open the lines of communication with us. Report to us what is happening in Washington, and let us participate in our own government.

Damian Kidd is a former deputy prosecutor and currently works for the law firm of Driggs Bills & Day. He and his wife Jenifer have three children and live in American Fork, Utah.