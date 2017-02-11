"FALL OF THE DRAGON PRINCE," by Dan Allen, Jolly Fish Press, $8.99, 378 pages (f) (ages 14 and up)

Although he died several years ago, King Toran is still revered throughout the kingdom as the one who brought the five realms and eventual peace to the country. But without an heir to rule in his place, it is doubtful peace will remain.

In "The Fall of the Dragon Prince" by Dan Allen, 17-year-old Reann, a longtime servant in Toran’s castle in Erdal, is obsessed with the idea of locating one of the king’s heirs and installing him or her onto the throne. Although Reann has scoured the library’s books for most of her life in search of clues to the hidden heirs, she is far from her goal. Fortunately, a mysterious visitor comes to the castle, seemingly with the same quest. Reann just isn’t sure how much she can trust him and if his intentions are as true as hers.

Across the realm, Terith, the leader of the Montas dragon riders, has focused all his energies on winning the upcoming dragon race, as the winner will have his pick of a bride. But another dragon rider, with a heart as black as Terith’s is white, will do everything to prevent him from completing his mission. When tragedy strikes mere days before the race, it looks doubtful that Terith’s life will continue as planned.

Debut author Dan Allen writes a riveting book full of action, suspense and romance that may keep readers up way past their normal bed times. “Fall of the Dragon Prince” is full of memorable characters that make the worlds of Montas and Erdal burst with life.

Although it has clean language, because of its adventuresome nature, “Fall of the Dragon Prince” has a good amount of violence in it, but that violence isn’t overly gruesome and adds to the pace of the novel. Romance doesn’t go beyond kissing, but there are a few brief and slight sexual overtures.

“Fall of the Dragon Prince” is Allen’s debut novel. With a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. in physics from UC Santa Barbara, this cosplay lover lives with his family in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. A wife and mother, she loves learning people's love stories and blogs about her own at agoodreid.blogspot.com.