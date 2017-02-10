SUNSET — A former mayor of Sunset and his wife died in a house fire Friday afternoon near 150 W. 1900 North.

The bodies of John Nicholas, 94, and Nada Nicholas, 93, were discovered inside their home Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 1:20 p.m. Friday by a neighbor, said Sunset Police Chief Ken Eborn.

The chief described the couple as "frail" and on hospice. They reportedly needed walkers to get around. He said family members visited them frequently.

According to Sunset Fire Chief James Weston, a hospice worker had been with the Nicholases about 45 minutes prior to the fire being reported.

Eborn said the fire burned hot and fast and quickly engulfed the structure, preventing bystanders and police officers from going inside.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday afternoon, but Weston said it was not considered suspicious. Fire crews from Sunset, Clinton and the North Davis Fire District responded.

John Nicholas was on the Sunset City Council for 18 years and the mayor of Sunset for 10 years.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.