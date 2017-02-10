We're going to have more games like this coming down the line, and I think this will help us know what to do to finish it out.

SALT LAKE CITY — More of the same. That’s what Utah center David Collette expects to see after Thursday’s down-to-the-wire 74-70 win over Washington State in the Huntsman Center.

“We’re going to have more games like this coming down the line,” he said. “And I think this will help us know what to do to finish it out.”

Trailing 65-62 with just over three minutes left to play, the Utes managed to wrest control of the game down the stretch. They took the lead for good with seven straight points — off a basket by Collette, a 3-pointer from Parker Van Dyke and a pair of free throws by Kyle Kuzma — over a span of 1:21.

Washington State proved to be pesky, however, forcing the Utes to make more key plays in the final two minutes. Collette and Van Dyke pulled down defensive rebounds. The duo also scored. Collette capped a 22-point night with a layup and Van Dyke contributed a free throw. Lorenzo Bonam added a pair of foul shots.

“You need closers in the game,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “It’s like in baseball.”

Krystkowiak noted that the Utes got to that final four-minute segment in a tight contest. At that time, he implored his team to figure out a way to close out the game.

“We managed to make enough plays to do that,” he said.

The message, Kuzma explained, was to get stops. Crashing the offensive boards helped, as did converting at the free-throw line.

Even so, Thursday night's matchup proved to be a tough outing for the Utes (16-8, 7-5).

“We got some stops when we needed them,” said Kuzma, who went on to point out room for improvement. “We’ve just got to play better than that defensively. I thought that was one of our worse defensive showings of the year.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Cougars (11-13, 4-8) in a game that was much closer than expected. When the teams played 22 days earlier in Pullman, the Utes prevailed 88-47. That was the exact same score of a meeting in Salt Lake City last season.

Although things ultimately wound up being tight Utah did snap out of a slow start (a 19-9 deficit) with a 25-4 run in the first half.

“A lot of that was our defense,“ Krystkowiak said. “I thought our defense was stellar during that stretch.”

Krystkowiak added that the Utes had a season-high 13 deflections in the first half.

Utah, though, wound up letting leads as large as 11 points vanish. Krystkowiak attributed that to his team disrespecting the game. As such, he explained that the Utes have adopted a mantra for the rest of the season.

“The game needs to be played a certain way,” Krystkowiak said.

The Utes have six games remaining in the regular season. Next up a Saturday date at home against Washington. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Washington (9-15, 2-10) is on the verge of its first losing season since 2002-03. The Huskies have lost six straight games. The latest setback was an 81-66 loss at Colorado Thursday night.

Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz, who averages 23.2 points per game, did not play because of a sore knee and is considered “day-to-day.”

Krystkowiak joked that “they were probably saving him for us.”

Washington senior forward Malik Dime missed his ninth straight game because of a broken finger. However, he did manage to see some action in the form of slapping a pair of Colorado students at halftime for heckling the Huskies.

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters in Boulder that he didn’t know details of the situation but said he would look into the matter.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah leads the all-time series with Washington 12-9. The Utes defeated the Huskies 94-72 in Seattle on Jan. 21 . . . Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12, Utah is 50-52 in conference games . . . The Utes are 15-0 this season when leading at halftime.

Washington (9-15, 2-10) at Utah (16-8, 7-5)

Huntsman Center

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM

