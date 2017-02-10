The 4A Utah high school swimming championships got underway Friday as prospective athletes from around the state gathered at BYU’s Richard’s Building for some competition in the pool.

Skyline was the clear leader after day one in the pool as both of their squads have commanding team leads.

Skyline's girls team finished in first place with 115 points. Kearns followed in second with 91 points, followed by Olympus with 65 total points.

Skyline’s boys finished first with 126.5 points. Springville was second with 93 points and Timpview was third with 77 points.

Skyline earned three first-place finishes on the day, starting with its girls 200-yard medley relay squad which won with a time of 1:50.57. Kearns finished second with a time of 1:51.04.

Skyline’s boys team completed the school’s sweep of the 200-yard medley relay as the Eagles timed in with a 1:39.35 for the state title. Springville came in second with 1:40.12.

The Eagles' third state championship was by sophomore Becca Goodson who won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.36. Highland’s Arden Tesch finished second at 2:00.46.

The Timpview Thunderbirds had a good day as well, finishing with three individual state champions.

The first was from senior Brigham Harrison who won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.33. Kaden Staker of Provo High finished second with a time of 1:44.25.

The Thunderbirds’ second state title came from senior Josh Skabelund’s 21:09 time in the 50-yard freestyle. Spanish Fork’s Ammon Arp finished second with a time of 22:13.

Timpview’s sweep of the 50-yard freestyle continued on in the girls competition as freshman Rachel Oyler swam in with a 23:77. Corner Canyon’s Kali Barlow finished second with a time of 24:55.

In the 200-yard individual medleys, Maple Mountain's MaKayla Cazier, a junior, earned a state title with a time of 2:06.32.

On the boy’s side of the 200-yard individual medley, Olympus junior Talmage Corey finished ahead of Wasatch’s Ian James. Corey came in first with a time of 1:59.29, while James was second at 1:59.46.

Day two of the 4A championships will start at 3 p.m. at BYU.