FARR WEST, Weber County — The sound of water pumps could be heard throughout the Miya Meadows neighborhood in Farr West on Thursday night.

For several days, 20 homeowners have dealt with a smelly mess: raw sewage water bubbling up in their basements.

The Caldwell home was hit the hardest. Hairstylist Allie Caldwell was blow drying a client's hair in the basement when, she said, "it just started coming up, and all of a sudden it was like I was floating on my mat. I'm like, 'Now what?'"

What's left of her home business was in the garage Thursday because its usual home was full of sewage. The smelly mess is also in the Caldwell children's bedrooms and is filling their father with frustration.

"I contacted the sewer plant, and they basically told me it's my problem and to figure it out," said Justin Caldwell. "They said, 'It's an act of God, figure it out.'"

For now, "figuring it out" means moving out. "I can't even live here," Justin Caldwell said. "What am I going to do?"

The Caldwells believe there is at least $50,000 worth of damage to their home, and they're not sure how much insurance will cover. For now, they are finding some comfort in their neighbors.

"We really have a good community," Allie Caldwell said. "We have good neighbors, and they've been so good to us."

They're choosing to look on the bright side and wait it out among friends. "There is nothing we can do until it stops coming in there," Allie Caldwell said.

Farr West Mayor Z. Lee Dickemore said he believed the entire system is just overloaded: too much water, too fast.

About 2 miles from the subdivision, Central Weber Sewer crews were installing an emergency pipe Thursday evening. They hope it will help to take some pressure off the sewer line.

When the line does eventually stops flowing, the cleanup will begin.