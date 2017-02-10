American Fork long-distance runner Casey Clinger was pulled over Thursday morning for going too fast ... on the track.

With some help from a local police officer, Clinger received the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

The senior won the Nike Cross Nationals Final two years running, with a time of 15:28.4 last season. His won his last 15 three-mile races. He also owns the Utah state record in the 1600 meters, setting a time of 4:07.52 during last year's state track meet.

Clinger has committed to run on a scholarship for BYU this fall.