I definitely think we did have a little bit of pressure there, but we were like ‘We got this.

During the 2016 NCAA nationals, beam haunted Utah gymnastics. In the semifinal, after opening with a 49.1 on vault and a 49.2875 on bars, the Utes stumbled on beam, with the first two athletes on beam, Samantha Partyka and Kailah Delaney, earning scores of 9.125 and 9.1375, respectively. The Red Rocks finished beam with a score of 48.1375, dashing their hopes of advancing to the Super Six.

This season, No. 4 Utah has greatly improved on beam. Through five meets in 2017, the Red Rocks rank fifth in the nation in beam, with an average score of 49.300. Utah’s performance on beam helped preserve its undefeated record, which looked like it could be in danger against No. 15 California. After slipping on bars — the Red Rocks posted a season-low bars score of 48.425 — the meet was tied through two events, with beam looming ahead.

“I definitely think we did have a little bit of pressure there, but we were like ‘We got this,’ freshman MyKayla Skinner said. “Especially on beam, we work hard every single day, we hit our beam routines. It’s just like practice, so we went out and did that, and came really strong on floor.”

Utah was led off in beam by junior Maddy Stover in the leadoff spot, the first time Stover has started off beam this year. Stover was moved into the first spot, replacing sophomore MaKenna Merrell, who previously was in the leadoff spot for co-head coach Megan Marsden’s event.

Stover said that the leadoff spot puts some extra pressure on her, but she is relishing the opportunity to set the tone for the event.

“The leadoff is the one that needs to be consistent and get the tone set for the rest of the lineup, so I take that role with pride,” Stover said. “I did (the leadoff spot) my freshman year, when Tori Wilson was out, so I have experience. I like setting the tone for our team, getting that confidence going. I know we’re a strong beam team, so if I know I can get up and hit and everyone can feel that confidence from that, then I’m good in that spot.”

Stover started off the Utes with 9.8, Merrell and Kari Lee both posted a 9.875, and Baely Rowe closed the event out with a 9.850 — giving Utah a 49.275 score on beam, and getting them back on track to win the meet.

Improving on beam was an offseason focus for Marsden and the Utes after the disastrous performance at nationals, and it has paid off.

“I think that we came in after last season and just decided we were going to work really hard on beam, get a little more confident on the beam, and aggressive when we get up there,” Rowe said. “I think that’s helped out during the preseason. That was the two big things that we focused on was being aggressive and being confident.”

Some new faces, and returning ones, have added strength to the lineup, which has helped to bolster beam performance.

“We have Kari (Lee) back in the lineup, and MyKayla Skinner has joined the team and is a strong beam worker, and so is Missy Reinstadtler,” Marsden said. “I also think I’ve got a couple of girls that are just working more confidently than they were last year, like McKenna Merrell. I feel like there’s been some work put in and a little more mental toughness, and a few changes in personnel in that event,” Marsden said.

Stover said that the team took a different approach to beam during the offseason.

“We started routines a little bit earlier, we got a little more in depth with our mental choreography, and we’ve been doing a lot of pressure sets that help us replicate what postseason will look like,” Stover said.

The extra work put in has been paying off, and the Red Rocks are one step closer to officially being called a “beam team.”