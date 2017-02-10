SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz said the raucous reaction he received at Thursday evening's town hall meeting was "bullying and an attempt at intimidation" from a crowd opposed to the election of President Donald Trump.

"You could see it online a couple days before, a concerted effort in part to just cause chaos," the Utah Republican said Friday. "It's a mystery. Democrats are in disbelief that they have nothing but flailing and screaming to deal with this."

Chaffetz said the standing room only audience in the auditorium at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights and protesting outside included people brought in from outside Utah to disrupt the meeting.

"Absolutely. I know there were," he said, suggesting it was "more of a paid attempt to bully and intimidate" than a reflection of the feelings of his 3rd District constituents.

Asked who would foot the bill to bring in people intent on disrupting the meeting, Chaffetz said, "do some reporting" and described how one participant made it a point to say he was not paid by a national Democratic organization.

Much of the focus of the town hall was on whether Chaffetz, as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, would hold the president accountable.

Chaffetz said that was "ironic" since earlier Thursday he had called for "disciplinary action" against a White House counselor who apparently violated federal ethics rules by urging people to buy Ivanka Trump merchandise in a TV interview.

"I’ll never satisfy their desire to bring down Donald Trump. I’ll never satisfy that. It will never be good enough," he said, noting that the president is exempt from conflict of interest laws and his business interests have long been widely known.

"People are asking me to use the power of Congress to do a full-on fishing expedition to investigate him personally on things that are not required by law. I think my doing that would be an abuse of power," Chaffetz said.

The congressman said while it's "important that people have an opportunity to voice their concerns, I think they should be somewhat embarrassed by how a lot of people handled themselves" at the town hall meeting. "Democrats own this."

Chaffetz said he "was trying to provide an opportunity for them to share their concerns. And I did hear them, but it was hard to hear through all the shouting and yelling," including booing during the Pledge of Allegiance.

"That’s who these people are," the congressman said. "We’re better than that. That’s not what the average Utahn is like."

Chaffetz said he will continue to make himself available to voters but may avoid providing a venue "for these radicals to further intimidate."

On Friday, he addressed the Utah State Board of Education, joking about his warm welcome.

Contributing: Marjorie Cortez