On Thursday, Elizabeth Smart posted an Instagram photo of herself with two campus police officers taken after speaking at the University of North Texas.

“It's always great to be surrounded by nice officers! Thank you @unt excited to be here and speaking tonight,” she wrote in the post, which had about 1,000 likes by Friday afternoon.

Smart spoke at the university as part of its Distinguished Lecture Series, according to the university.

Huge thanks to @ElizSmart for speaking at #UNT! You're positivity and determination to never give up is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/yVPDVbuLwo — UNT Advancement (@UNTAdvancement) February 10, 2017

She talked about her abduction and the terror she felt.

Elizabeth Smart speaking about her abduction at UNT's distinguished lecture series. pic.twitter.com/al4yGMj6Q3 — Julian Esparza (@Julian_Esparza8) February 10, 2017

But she highlighted the need to find faith.

Choosing to move forward doesn't make your problems go away. But you should believe in happiness and it is possible. #UNT #ElizabethSmart — Jeanette A. Laredo (@monsterscholar) February 10, 2017

A man allegedly tried to approach Smart with a knife earlier this month at an Indiana State University event, according to CBS News affiliate WTHI-TV. Claude Hudson, 80, was also accused of punching an ISU officer.

Hudson attended Smart’s Speaker Series hosted by the school, the officer told WTHI. The officer told the station he saw Hudson “playing with a knife while staring at Elizabeth Smart.” Hudson put the knife in his pocket and walked toward Smart, moving past the line of people who waited to see her, according to WTHI.

Upon questioning, witnesses said Hudson punched the officer, WTHI reported.

Hudson, who was convicted of attempted murder in 1991 in Nevada, was arrested and bond was set at $25,000, WTHI reported.

Smart’s spokesperson thanked the police in a statment, saying she “is grateful for law enforcement and Indiana State University’s quick response and that the event and her work continued undeterred,” according to WTHI.