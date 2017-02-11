It’s never too early to plan your summer vacation to Zion National Park.

The southern Utah tourist attraction covers more than 220 square miles of canyons and cliffs, and it attracts thousands of people every year since it first became a national park in 1919. Total tourist numbers in 2015 hovered around 1 million, according to USA Today.

Those who plan to head to Zion may want to check out USA Today’s latest article, as it details 10 tips for enjoying the national park.

Here are some of them:

Visit The Narrows: If you don't mind getting wet, a hike through The Narrows offers “fun” and “an exhilarating experience.”

If you don't mind getting wet, a hike through The Narrows offers “fun” and “an exhilarating experience.” H Angels Landing: The hike to the top of the Angels Landing climbs about 1,400 feet. Yikes. But once you’re at the top, you can look down on most of the park.