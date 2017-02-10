Two 1960s favorites have received Blu-ray upgrades this week, the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, and Judy Holliday and Dean Martin in the romantic musical comedy “Bells are Ringing.”

“Wait Until Dark” (Warner Archive, 1967, featurette, trailers). Audrey Hepburn earned an Oscar nomination for her starring role as a recently blinded woman stalked by someone who thinks she is harboring contraband. But the scene-stealer is Alan Arkin (in just his fourth film) as a nasty villain who dons various disguises to terrorize Hepburn. It is best remembered for the climactic battle of wits between Hepburn and Arkin, but the entire film is engrossing and holds up very well today. Richard Crenna, Jack Weston and Efrem Zimbalist Jr co-star. (Blu-ray available at warnerarchive.com.)