Two 1960s favorites have received Blu-ray upgrades this week, the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, and Judy Holliday and Dean Martin in the romantic musical comedy “Bells are Ringing.”
“Wait Until Dark” (Warner Archive, 1967, featurette, trailers). Audrey Hepburn earned an Oscar nomination for her starring role as a recently blinded woman stalked by someone who thinks she is harboring contraband. But the scene-stealer is Alan Arkin (in just his fourth film) as a nasty villain who dons various disguises to terrorize Hepburn. It is best remembered for the climactic battle of wits between Hepburn and Arkin, but the entire film is engrossing and holds up very well today. Richard Crenna, Jack Weston and Efrem Zimbalist Jr co-star. (Blu-ray available at warnerarchive.com.)
“Bells are Ringing” (Warner Archive, 1960, deleted/alternate musical numbers, featurette, trailer). Judy Holliday shines in her last film (she died a few years later at age 43), reprising her Tony Award-winning Broadway role as an answering-service operator who plays characters for various clients and falls for writer’s-blocked playwright Dean Martin. This dated, stagey musical comedy is mainly for fans of the stars. (Blu-ray available at warnerarchive.com.)
“Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Edition” (Lionsgate, 1987, PG-13, deleted/alternate/extended scenes, audio commentaries, featurettes, music videos, bloopers, limited-edition box set includes a variety of tchotchkes). Patrick Swayze ran (or danced) with his star-making role as a blue-collar Catskills dance instructor romancing a teenager (Jennifer Grey) vacationing with her wealthy family. The hackneyed coming-of-age plot is rescued by energetic dancing. Jerry Orbach co-stars as Grey’s doctor-father and Cynthia Rhodes steals scenes as a troubled fellow dancer.
“Betty”/“Torment”/“The Swindle” (Cohen, 1992/1994/1997, not rated/probable R for sex, in French with English subtitles, audio commentaries, featurette, trailers, eight-page booklet). These three melodramas came late in the career of French filmmaker Claude Chabrol, who, for his 1960s thrillers, was often referred to as the French Hitchcock. Nothing here quite rises to that level, but all three are engaging, with Isabelle Huppert, Emmanuelle Beart, Marie Trintignant, Michel Serrault and Francois Cluzet among the stars.
“The Black Dragon’s Revenge” (aka “The Black Dragon Revenges the Death of Bruce Lee,” Film Detective, 1975, R for violence). Ron Van Clief is hired to learn who killed Bruce Lee, which leads to brawls with rival Chinese gangs. This is an amateurish, unintentionally amusing “blaxploitation,” capitalizing on the novelty of a black martial arts champ and the mysterious death of the iconic Lee. The 1970s karate-flick clichés include poorly dubbed dialogue, loud swishes during fights, leather slaps whenever a punch lands and a variety of non-sequitur homilies: “The summer insect will never see the winter snow.” An interesting featurette shows how the filmmakers scratched the film to blur Lee’s name whenever it is spoken, fearful of a lawsuit from his estate.
