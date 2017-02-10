SALT LAKE CITY — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with local high schools, is looking for families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 18 from a variety of countries.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance, and they are selected based on academics and personality. Host families can choose students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become an ASSE host family, or to find out how to become involved with, call the ASSE regional office at 1-800-733-2773 or go to host.asse.com.