ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University accounting students are offering free income tax preparation services to members of the community.

Sponsored by the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and the Five-County Association of Governments, the program is designed to assist low- and middle-income individuals of all ages on a wide range of tax return scenarios.

Additionally, the program allows students, who are certified by the Internal Revenue Service and supervised by DSU faculty who are also certified public accountants with IRS certification, to gain hands-on learning experience.

Tax preparation services will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Dixie State’s Erno and Etel Udvar-Hazy School of Business, 300 South and 1000 East. Services will be provided through April 11 but will not be available the week of Dixie State’s spring break, March 13-17.

Due to IRS restrictions, taxpayers who own businesses, have rental properties, have significant gains or losses on stocks or have a Schedule K-1 on their tax returns are not be eligible for preparation services through the program.

Those wishing to have their taxes filed should bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for each individual appearing on tax returns, wage and earning statements from all employers, Affordable Care Act documents, a copy of their 2015 tax return, and any other pertinent information.

Taxpayers’ completed federal and state returns will be e-filed, free of charge, to the IRS and the applicable states. Clients with multistate filing needs can be accommodated. For additional information, visit accounting.dixie.edu/vita-free-tax-prep or email vitainfo@dixie.edu.