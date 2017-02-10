SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has given formal recognition to the Consortium for Dark Sky Studies, the first academic center in the world dedicated to discovering, developing, communicating and applying knowledge pertaining to the quality of the night skies.

The consortium is an interdisciplinary, multi-institutional research group based in the College of Architecture and Planning at the U. More than 25 schools in Utah and across the country — as well as industry, community and governmental partners —will research the global issue of light pollution, and the public health, economic and environmental impacts of the so-called “disappearing dark.”

“The importance of this issue reaches far beyond Utah’s borders. The consortium addresses the global issue: How to preserve dark skies and reduce the planet’s seemingly relentless increase, with multiple impacts, in light pollution,” Stephen Goldsmith, co-director of consortium and associate professor of city and metropolitan planning at the U., said in a statement.

Utah is uniquely positioned to host studies of the dark sky. The vast tracts of public land and concentration of national parks and monuments provide substantial night skies unpolluted by man-made light that represent a boon of research opportunities. The consortium’s official status has already spurred international collaborations; the consortium will partner with the leading international research group, Artificial Light at Night, to host the largest global conference to date examining the many aspects and impacts of artificial light. The conference will convene at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort in November 2018.

In addition, the Natural History Museum of Utah, which is a member of the consortium, recently earned a new International Dark-Sky Association Lighting Design Award, making the museum Utah’s first dark sky-designed public building.