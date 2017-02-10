SOUTH JORDAN — Bingham High School was temporarily put in a lockdown situation Friday morning while police investigated an incident involving stolen guns.

The lockout was lifted just before 11 a.m. after police found two teenage boys they were looking for in South Jordan and took them into custody.

The investigation began when police were notified about 11:30 p.m. Thursday of a burglary at a home near 5000 West and 14000 South in Herriman. The homeowner arrived at his house and discovered several handguns, rifles and ammunition were missing, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

The man believed that a male relative, in his late teens, was responsible, Lohrke said. That teen goes to school in the South Jordan area.

South Jordan police were contacted, and as a precaution they put the school on lockout, meaning no one could enter the building, but classes continued inside as normal.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said investigators believed two Bingham students were responsible for the burglary, including the son of the homeowner. The students, he said, had an ongoing conflict with rival gang members who also go to Bingham High, so extra officers were sent to patrol the school as a precaution. Pennington said there were no specific threats to the school or any individuals.

Lohrke did not know why the homeowner suspected the teen took the weapons.

