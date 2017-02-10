Utah is having a bit of a moment in the national spotlight.

On Thursday night, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz hosted a town hall meeting at Brighton High School, where the Republican fielded questions from almost 1,000 angry and distraught Utahns who questioned how he plans to govern in the time of Trump.

Crowds both inside and outside the high school auditorium chanted at Chaffetz, yelling phrases like “do your job” and “you work for us,” according to the Deseret News.

“If we don’t make a difference, we won’t matter,” Barry Rasmussen, who attended the event, told the Deseret News. “If we’re not here letting somebody know how we feel, how are they going to know?”

National media were paying attention, with CNN airing portions of the event well into the night. The online publication Slate and NPR reported on the "boos and jeers." The Chicago Tribune said the Utah crowd "grill(ed)" Chaffetz. The Huffington Post (and The Daily Dot) called the crowd “raucous,” while The Week said the gathering was “ticked-off.”

The Utah representative has faced some criticism about how he handles the Trump administration. Vox’s editor-in-chief Ezra Klein wrote earlier this week that Chaffetz’s lack of ability to investigate Trump so far may make the president more powerful than he should be.

The chants of “do your job!” may have drawn the most attention throughout the night. It became the headline not just in the Deseret News, but also on Fox News, Vox, UPROXX and NBC News.

Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting "Do your job!" He's having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

Utahns who attended the event also received time in the spotlight, as social media users shared and reshared the comments made during the event.

1. Former Utah teacher asks Chaffetz about his 'line in the sand'

One former teacher’s question to Chaffetz received more than 7,000 retweets. She asked Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, where he draws the line before he investigates Trump.

At rowdy town hall, ex-teacher asks Chaffetz chair of House oversight whats your line in the sand for Trump? pic.twitter.com/8U7IkpZtsS — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 10, 2017

2. Crowd reacts and shouts at Chaffetz

Another man’s comment to get rid of Chaffetz also received attention with more than 1,400 retweets.

#Chaffetz says he wants to eliminate Education Department. "I want to get rid of Betsy DeVos!"Man in crowd: "We want to get rid of you!" pic.twitter.com/tQHbZSceU5 — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

A clip of Chaffetz saying there isn’t a reason to investigate Trump also drew fire.

There you have it. "No reason to investigate Donald Trump. Smugly and sparkly #Chaffetz #TownHall pic.twitter.com/w6FkLZMBEs — Anna Beck, MD (@AnnaBeckMD) February 10, 2017

And the rowdy Utah crowd implored the fire marshal to allow those outside into the event.

Crowd at Chaffetz event screaming "Let them in!" at the fire marshall, who has capped capacity despite some open seats and hundreds outside. pic.twitter.com/UcZpcE153G — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) February 10, 2017

3. The protesters wait and chant outside

The Twitter account @Cachedout also criticized the Utah representative, channeling the messages of many of the attendees.

WE ARE UTAH, YOU WORK FOR US chant in crowd. #chaffetztownhall — cachedout (@cachedout) February 10, 2017

Crowd outside was yelling the entire time. Shouts of "This is only the beginning." #chaffetztownhall — cachedout (@cachedout) February 10, 2017

4. Police officer champions to peaceful protesters

And this police officer’s reaction to the peaceful protesters — who waited patiently outside, according to The Hill — also gained a following.

5. All the jokes told on Twitter

Those at the event also tweeted out jokes and interesting tidbits.

These costal elites are really riled up in Utah. #ChaffetzTownHall — Grace Eberly (@GraceEberly) February 10, 2017

Chaffetz is getting booed by my mother in the auditorium of my old high school. Sometimes, life is beautiful. #ChaffetzTownHall — Sasha Smith (@SashaPSmith) February 10, 2017

sorry to RT so many consecutive #chaffetztownhall things, but if UTAH can get rowdy like that, there may be hope for our republic yet — Seth 🌹 (@spllck) February 10, 2017

UT typically known as most genteel state in the West. Cong Chaffetz not seeing that tonight @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/jC7PvL5dkr — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

6. Chaffetz tries to calm down crowd with humor

Chaffetz tried his best to calm attendees with humor.

#Chaffetz is powering thru, still answering q's w/boo's & chants. "It's like the Price is Right in here," he just said @UtahIndivisible pic.twitter.com/Pg8aIDXNkM — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

7. One positive moment for Chaffetz

Chaffetz earned a positive reaction for one aspect of the night. According to NBC News, he said for the second time (read about the first time here) on Thursday that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway’s advice to buy Ivanka Trump merchandize was “wrong, wrong, wrong.”

What she did was wrong, wrong, wrong. Here is our bi-partisan letter to the White House and OGE. #Donteverdothis https://t.co/zqeYhcttMB — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) February 9, 2017

8. Chaffetz not the only politician under fire

Chaffetz wasn’t the only representative to face ire from town hall attendees Thursday night. According to UPI, Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., hosted a crowd to talk about the Affordable Care Act. She was booed out of the building.

This question from the event went super viral with more than 18,000 retweets and 34,000 likes.

Seriously urge everyone to watch this entire question from a woman at GOP #Obamacare townhall in Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/8mBGE1z6Rj — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 10, 2017