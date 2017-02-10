BYU had no answers for the sweet-shooting stroke of the Pepperdine Waves as the Cougars got blasted 99-83 on Thursday night. The Waves shot well from all over the floor as they connected on 57.8 percent from the field, including 53.3 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent from the foul line.

Lamond Murray Jr. paced the Waves with 30 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and a perfect 10 of 10 from the foul line.

He also received plenty of help as four other Waves scored in double figures, including Chris Reyes who managed 16 points to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds and four assists. Elijah Lee added 16 points and six assists off the bench while Jeremy Major chipped in with 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Nick Emery led the way for the Cougars with 19 points on 8 for 12 shooting from the floor while Eric Mika added 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes before he fouled out.

The Cougars also got double-figure scoring nights from Elijah Bryant and TJ Haws who had 15 and 14 points respectively.

Why the Cougars lost

The Cougars were beaten in every way in an embarrassing setback to the Waves. Most notably, they gave up far too many open looks and Pepperdine made them pay.

The turning point

With the Cougars holding a two-point lead early in the first half, the Waves went on an 11-0 run to open up a 20-11 lead.

What it means

The Cougars haven't figured out how to win on the road, and Thursday was more proof of the that. While only a WCC Tournament title can get the Cougars to the Big Dance, chances of an NIT berth are also getting smaller.

Unsung hero

Major came through with plenty of big shots for the Waves as he hit 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also did an excellent job getting his teammates involved as he handed out a game-best seven assists.

Grading the performances

BYU

BYU big men Mika and Yoeli Childs got in foul trouble early and the Cougars were never the same. Once Mika and Childs were on the bench, the Cougars relied on the 3-point shot on a night when nothing was falling.

Defensively, the Cougars struggled to get stops as every player for the Waves — other than Knox Hellums who missed his only shot in six minutes — shot at least 50 percent from the floor.

Grade: F

Pepperdine

The Waves shared the ball, made shots and put pressure on the Cougars all night long. They forced BYU into 18 turnovers and won the battle of the backboards 34-29.

The only placed they struggled was taking care of the ball as they committed 17 turnovers.

Grade: A

Three telling stats

The 99 points scored by Pepperdine was by far its best scoring night of the season and the most points against a Division I opponent since Dec. 16, 2006 when the Waves scored 101 points in a win over Northern Arizona.

The 57.8 percent that the Waves shot from the floor was their best shooting night against a Div. 1 opponent since Nov. 29, 2013, when they connected on 71.4 percent of their attempts in a 12-point win over Denver.

The Cougars shot just 28.6 percent from 3-point range on 28 attempts making it the fourth time in six games where they haven't reached the 30 percent mark. They are just 1-3 in those games.

Up next

The Cougars have a tough test as they head to San Francisco to face the Dons. The Dons are 18-8 on the season and tied with the Cougars for third in the WCC at 8-5.