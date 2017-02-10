The Utah Symphony announced the appointment of Conner Gray Covington as assistant conductor beginning September 2017.

According to a news release, Covington will work closely with the symphony's music director Thierry Fischer as he leads concerts and plays "an active role in the orchestra’s education department, conducting family, education and outreach concerts" in addition to leading the symphony's pre-concert lectures and mentoring several youth orchestras.

“I am thrilled to welcome Conner Gray Covington to the Utah Symphony artistic family,” Fischer said in the news release. “He is a very talented young conductor and, without a doubt, his abilities and enthusiasm will be a great asset to our organization. I am very much looking forward to working with him next season.”

Utah Symphony’s current associate conductor Rei Hotoda will conclude her two-season term with the organization on Aug. 31 and will pursue other guest conducting opportunities throughout the world.

Covington said in the news release that he is looking forward to joining the organization.

“I was so impressed with the fantastic quality attitude and flexibility of the orchestra during my time in Salt Lake, and I look forward to many wonderful musical moments together," Covington, who is currently a conducting fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, said in the news release. "I grew up coming out to the West to ski every year, usually in Salt Lake, and I cannot wait to hit the slopes."