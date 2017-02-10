The Dixie State women’s tennis team opened its spring schedule and extended its program-best start to five-consecutive victories on Thursday, rolling past Biola for a 7-2 victory in La Mirada, California.

The Trailblazers (5-0) won five of six singles matches, as Lacey Hancock cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, while Maria Kana Goldsmith recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Kyra Harames earned a 5-7, 7-5, 10-3 win at No. 3 singles, Frances Hina Goldsmith rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and Kaylee Milligan logged a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 6 singles.

DSU also won two of three doubles matches, as Hancock and Kana Goldsmith earned an 8-0 shutout at No. 1 doubles, and Harames and Hina Goldsmith recorded an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles.

Dixie State continues its three-match Southern California trip at Concordia-Irvine on Friday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.