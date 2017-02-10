• Lawmakers will be considering a proposal to reduce the blood alcohol content limit for driving under the influence from .08 to .05 during a House committee meeting Friday afternoon. If successful, Utah would become the first state in the nation to do so, following in the footsteps of dozens of European and Asian countries that already have a .05 drunken driving limit.

• A bill from Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, proposes to create a task force to study and prepare for self-driving cars on Utah roads. Spendlove is scheduled to present the bill Friday to the House Transportation Committee.