ANCHORAGE — The Utah Grizzlies (24-20-3-1) defeated the Alaska Aces, 2-1, on Thursday night at Sullivan Arena.

Utah responded with its eighth win in nine games after Alaska took game one of the series Wednesday erasing a 2-1 Utah lead in the third period.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Kevin Boyle stopped 33-of-34 shots in the contest and all 13 in the third period.

“He makes every save look easy,” said Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “I thought he played the puck really well, he controlled the rebounds really well and that’s the sign of a good goaltender.”

Colin Martin (11) and Taylor Richart (seven) scored two goals 65 seconds apart at 7:45 and 8:50 of the second period to give Utah a 2-0 lead.

Martin scored as the Grizzlies picked up an Alaska turnover in the left circle, and he then went one-on-one with Alaska goaltender Kevin Carr for the goal. Martin Nemcik and Ralph Cuddemi picked up assists.

Richart carried the puck in and extended his scoring streak to five-straight games on his seventh goal of the year as he carried the puck across the blue line and fired as he took a pass from Martin Nemcik.

Alaska scored on their 19th shot of the game with 2:55 left in the second period as the Grizzlies argued for goaltender interference. The Grizzlies goaltender stopped the final 15 shots that he saw.

The game featured two fights as Austen Brassard fought in the first period for the Grizzlies and then Travis Howe in the third period.

Utah drew eight of the 12 power plays in a game where all goals were scored five-on-five.

“It was déjà vu of last night going into the third period with a 2-1 lead,” said Branham. “I told the boys it comes down to who wants it more; it doesn’t come down to coaching adjustments.”

The Grizzlies and Alaska complete their three-game series Friday at 9:15 p.m. The game can be heard on ESPN 700/Mobile App and ECHL TV.